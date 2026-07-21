Multi-vehicle crash blocks three lanes on I-75 in Manatee County: FDOT

BRADENTON, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down three southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Manatee County, causing traffic delays near State Road 64 in the Bradenton area.
The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash blocked the three left lanes on southbound I-75 near State Road 64.
Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays and consider alternate routes if possible.
Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings
The victims, Joan Guerrero in Maine and Lorenzo Salgado in Texas, were both killed during ICE traffic stops this past week.
Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings