Deputies seek suspects in Davenport retail theft and battery

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A dispute over a tobacco purchase escalated into an alleged battery and retail theft in Davenport after a group left a store with stolen merchandise, according to investigators.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19.

Deputies said a man attempted to buy tobacco products but was refused the sale after he could not provide identification. Investigators said the man became upset, and the people with him joined in the disturbance.

PCSO said a woman in the group spat in the face of a store employee during the confrontation.

As the group left the store, deputies said they stole multiple items before driving away in a white Chevrolet SUV.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Hector Melendez at 863-236-3900 or email HMelendez@polksheriff.org.