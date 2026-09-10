BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Tucked away in Brooksville is a nonprofit therapy ranch impacting people of all ages.

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St Germain learned that the “horse-powered reading” program at the ranch is focused on literacy and helping children gain confidence in reading.

WATCH Brooksville nonprofit uses horses to inspire young readers and build confidence

Brooksville nonprofit uses horses to inspire young readers and build confidence

“This is our therapy arena, and we have another area over there if we have two sessions going on at the same time,” said the owner & founder of Hoofprints to Heal Therapy, Julianne Collins.

She continued, “The horse helps calm the child. It’s less stressful than sitting in a classroom, reading words with a bunch of teachers staring at you."

When Tampa Bay 28 was at the nonprofit, 5th grader Trenton Castle was working on phonics with retired teacher Marisa Morales by his side.

“What’s it like for you to see all these kids improve in this setting as opposed to a classroom setting?” asked St. Germain.

“It’s so super different because you have the horse alongside the child and we have such ability to be creative. We can be as creative as we want,” said Morales.

“Something about them just helps a lot,” said Castle.

“How have you seen it [horse-powered reading] really impact these young students?” asked St. Germain.

“It’s amazing. We’ve heard from the parents and caregivers. We have heard from the teachers. Their grades are going up. We have some that will go up maybe three grade levels in reading,” said St. Germain.

“What are some of the things that these horses have to be able to do to be a therapy horse?” asked St. Germain.

“They have to be able to handle if a kid has a seizure while they’re on or around them, if there is a meltdown, if there is a kid screaming or kicking or throwing things. The horse has to be able to not spook and be able to tolerate it and stay calm,” said Collins.

Collins said right now they have six therapy horses. They have students ages six to 15 in the horse-powered reading program, and they tailor the lessons based on the child’s needs.

“Happy horses make happy clients,” said Collins.

She continued, “I’ve worked with kids doing therapy in different clinical facilities and school systems, but once I worked on a ranch with the kids and horses, I realized what a big difference it makes."

This ranch offers several other programs, including occupational therapy with hippotherapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and adaptive/therapeutic riding.

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. Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.