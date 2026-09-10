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Two Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies shot in Spring Hill: HCSO

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SPRING HILL, FLA. — Two Hernando County deputies have been shot and taken to a local hospital, officials said.

There is an increased law enforcement presence in the area of Coral Street and Berkeley Manor Boulevard in Spring Hill following the deputy-involved shooting.

The suspect is in custody.

The two deputies have been shot and were taken to a local hospital.

Hernando Sheriff Al Nienhuis will be going live on Facebook shortly.

Additional information will be released when available.

Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit

The battle over a beach is now headed to federal court. St. Pete Beach is going head-to-head with a local hotel owner over the issue of who owns the sand.

Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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