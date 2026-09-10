Two Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies shot in Spring Hill: HCSO

SPRING HILL, FLA. — Two Hernando County deputies have been shot and taken to a local hospital, officials said.

There is an increased law enforcement presence in the area of Coral Street and Berkeley Manor Boulevard in Spring Hill following the deputy-involved shooting.

The suspect is in custody.

The two deputies have been shot and were taken to a local hospital.

Hernando Sheriff Al Nienhuis will be going live on Facebook shortly.

Additional information will be released when available.