Two Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies shot in Spring Hill: HCSO

SPRING HILL, FLA. — Two Hernando County deputies have been shot and taken to a local hospital, officials said.
There is an increased law enforcement presence in the area of Coral Street and Berkeley Manor Boulevard in Spring Hill following the deputy-involved shooting.
The suspect is in custody.
The two deputies have been shot and were taken to a local hospital.
Hernando Sheriff Al Nienhuis will be going live on Facebook shortly.
Additional information will be released when available.
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