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Two Pasco deputies injured after they were shot at by suspect: PCSO

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PASCO COUNTY, FLA. — Two Pasco County deputies were injured after they were shot at by a suspect while responding to a call for service, officials said.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced he would hold a news conference at approximately 4 a.m.

The two deputies suffered minor injuries after they were shot by the suspect while responding to a call for service, PCSO officials said.

No deputies were shot or returned fire.

There is no public safety threat, officials said.

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