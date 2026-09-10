Two Pasco deputies injured after they were shot at by suspect: PCSO

PASCO COUNTY, FLA. — Two Pasco County deputies were injured after they were shot at by a suspect while responding to a call for service, officials said.
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced he would hold a news conference at approximately 4 a.m.
The two deputies suffered minor injuries after they were shot by the suspect while responding to a call for service, PCSO officials said.
No deputies were shot or returned fire.
There is no public safety threat, officials said.
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