Three new eateries, including Float ice cream parlor, open on the Clearwater Beach Walk

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — The next time you're strolling along the Clearwater Beach Walk, check out the tasty new beachfront additions to the Opal Sol resort.

And don't be afraid to walk on in.

Open to the public as well as hotel guests, three brand new eateries — Lolita's Coastal Cocina, Float Malt Shop & Creamery and the Beach Market grab-and-go — are ready for your business.

WATCH: Three new eateries open on Clearwater Beach

THREE NEW EATERIES OPEN ON CLEARWATER BEACH

Lolita's is the most dazzling, a Mexico-meets-Florida menu that relies on locally sourced fish — a creative vision from Executive Chef John England.

(Try and conquer the epic Carne Platter — but take pictures first.)

"Hotel restaurants sometimes don't have the greatest reputation," said Justin Burk, the resort's food and beverage director, about Lolita's. "But this isn't a hotel restaurant. This is a stand-alone restaurant that just happens to be in a hotel."

For more on Opal Sol and the new eateries, go here.

For more Sean Daly adventures, go here.