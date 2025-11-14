Sun City Stables celebrates 25 years of horseback riding fun in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — A lot of kids grow up asking their parents for a pony or horse for their birthday or Christmas, but Cornelia Winn actually got one for her 10th birthday, and now she owns 20 of them, all housed at Sun City Stables in Ruskin.

“I mean it’s the best childhood you can have,” said Cornelia. “I’ve got three kids now, and they are out here every weekend.”

Cornelia’s parents opened Sun City Stables back in 2000, eventually passing it down to her. Cornelia says keeping it in the family also means keeping it in Ruskin.

“We are this last little pocket around Tampa Bay where we are sort of rural, that small town feel, we have that beautiful nature, so it’s turned into a really special gem in Tampa Bay,” said Winn.

Sun City Stables takes great pride in providing horseback riding to all ages and skill levels.

“So if you’ve never been on a horse, you are an adult, you want to try it out, come and you’ll have a great time,” said Winn. “If you are a little kid or you are a parent and you want to bring your child out it’s a great place to get them started and just get them comfortable.”

Cornelia says the best part is you don’t need a phone to ride, just a sense of adventure.

“That’s probably the number one comment I hear when people come out here, it’s like, ‘oh man I just love that my kid is out here and they are not looking at a screen,”’ said Winn.

Eavan Westerfield’s family just moved here from Kansas. The teenager says Sun City Stables not only provided her a sense of belonging, but a sense of purpose.

“Sun City Stables has really helped me love being here in Florida and it has actually helped me find the career that I want to go into which is to become an equine veterinarian,” said Westerfield.

Her older sister Nadiya says she’s seen Eavan’s entire personality change ever since she first climbed on the back of a horse just one year earlier.

“She, I think, found a sense of peace outside of school, she did struggle with some depression a little bit, and just giving her a sense of responsibility, and just being able to find herself,” said Nadiya.

Sun City Stables only continues to grow, adding to their petting zoo, while this summer they plan to start a family concert series.

“Anything outdoors, because we realize that as time goes on here in Florida the outdoor space available for kids is just going away,” said Winn. “More than anything we want it to be a good place for kids, where they can be outside, enjoy, experience nature.”



