Iowa and Vanderbilt fans cheer on schools at ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA — Tampa Bay was taken over by Iowa and Vanderbilt fans this week as the Hawkeyes faced the Commodores in the ReliaQuest Bowl New Year’s Eve.

The streets and parking lots surrounding Raymond James Stadium were flooded with loud, passionate, dedicated fans.

“Oh, I am fired up, I couldn’t ask for anything better, it’s cool out, the Hawks are going to run amuck today, it’s going to be the time of our lives out here,” said Iowa fan Mike Schroder.

“We are really proud of our boys, so we have traveled to a few games this year, so this has been a really great year for us,” said Vanderbilt fan Christina Fisher.

Many Commodore fans have literally been waiting for this their whole life. It’s their best season in decades.

“I’m a Vanderbilt fan and I’m 66 years old and this is my first Florida bowl game in my lifetime, so we’re just happy to be here,” said Vanderbilt fan Brad Courtney.

For Iowa, it’s a chance for a long-awaited statement win against a top-15 team.

“My grandfather was a Hawkeye, my other grandfather was a Hawkeye, everyone in my family was a Hawkeye, so to be here to support them just means the world to me and my family,” said Iowa fan Jennifer Creese.

Many of these fans traveled all the way from Iowa and Tennessee. They said they expected warmth, but they’ll embrace the chill.

“We’re used to this, it was 20 degrees yesterday at home so we’re alright,” said Vanderbilt fan Justin Mclean

Also, it’s not every year that a Heisman Trophy finalist plays in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but it happened this year with Vanderbilt Quarterback Diego Pavia.

“He should have won, he should have won, he should have won,” said one young Vanderbilt fan.

However, something all these fans can agree on is Tampa Bay knows how to host a bowl game.

“Love it, love it, we had a great time and love being with friends and family,” said Iowa fan Laurie Harre.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.