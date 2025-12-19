Stores prepare for busy weekend as people buy last-minute gifts in final weekend before Christmas

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — This is the last weekend before Christmas.

“I can’t believe we’re here,” said Alyssa Allimonos, who lives in Wesley Chapel and is shopping for the holidays.

People everywhere are doing their final preparations.

WATCH full report by Larissa Scott

Stores prepare for busy final weekend before Christmas

This is a major shopping weekend for last-minute gifts.

The last Saturday before Christmas is referred to as Super Saturday.

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 158.9 million people plan to shop the last Saturday before Christmas, potentially breaking a record this year.

Tampa Bay 28 visited a Target in Wesley Chapel, where employees have been preparing for this weekend for months.

“It’s the last chance for guests to come out and get everything they need for the holidays. So, peak weekend, the weekend before Christmas, is always very busy, but we’re staffed and ready to handle the business,” said Rachel Frieden, Store Director for a Wesley Chapel Target.

You’ll find that across most retailers, expect to see an influx of customers.

Shoppers who spoke with Tampa Bay 28 are ready to check off the rest of the items on their lists as they make last-minute purchases.

“I’m doing last-minute shopping to get things for our trip to New York as well as maybe those extra family members that we didn’t anticipate,” said Allimonos.

“I normally like to prepare for the holidays early. And I like to get everything done like the week after Thanksgiving, and I always feel like I’m done, and then last minute I feel like it’s all these things I forgot,” said Kathryn Watt, who lives in Wesley Chapel and is shopping for the holidays.

You can expect to see flash deals across most categories this weekend at major retailers.

“Target throughout Q4 has lots of great deals, and from now until Christmas, there will be rotating deals up to 40-50% off all toys, tech, apparel, home, and seasonal items,” said Frieden.

“I’m always looking for a deal, always,” said Watt.

It’s going to be a busy shopping weekend, if you want to avoid the crowds check to see if you can order online and do curbside pick up or if your store offers same-day delivery.

Don’t forget to shop local this weekend, too. Our local businesses are also getting ready for the holiday rush and rely on community support.



Share Your Story with Larissa



Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.

Contact Larissa Scott First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.