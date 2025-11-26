Shopping experts break down what to buy on Black Friday versus Cyber Monday

TAMPA — The Black Friday through Cyber Monday period is considered the biggest sale event of the year.

Many stores have been advertising early sales.

Shopping experts told Tampa Bay 28, those early discounts we’ve all been seeing will likely get even better.

WATCH full report by Larissa Scott

How to get the Best Black Friday deals

“I do think they’ll get a little bit deeper,” said Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert at TrueTrae.com.

“Black Friday is all about the heavy hitters. So tech, toys, gaming, those deals drop early, and they also sell out quickly. So basically, if it plugs in, buy it on Black Friday,” said Stephanie Carls, Retail Insights Expert for RetailMeNot.

So think things like laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, and large and small home appliances.

You’ll see good sales on gift sets then, too.

“Toys are the Black Friday sport. So if you see something that your kid has asked for, buy it the second that it goes on sale because popular toys do not wait for Cyber Monday," said Carls.

“What I tend to see on Black Friday is those deals are on very specific items, specific colors, but then Cyber Monday the deals tend to broaden across categories, so you have a little bit more flexibility on Cyber Monday,” said Bodge.

“Cyber Monday is where all of these online categories shine,” said Carls.

Cyber Monday will typically bring you better deals on clothes, beauty, and travel-related items.

You can even buy everyday essentials during this time period for a discounted price.

To save even more, sign up for store newsletters through email, texts, and download the apps before Black Friday.

“A lot of these times, those emails are going to come through with details, or there’s different sales, maybe even additional promo codes, and then also the apps. Those are sending you those push notifications with sometimes even more coupons, even more offers,” said Carls.

You can unsubscribe from and delete the apps once the sale is over if you don't want to keep them.

On both days, make sure you do a little research before you buy.

“Taking a look at different promo codes, maybe additional coupons that are out there for those particular retailers, as well as cash back options,” said Carls.



Share Your Story with Larissa



Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.

Contact Larissa Scott First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.