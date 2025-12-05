HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some kids have special interests, and Aurora Runas is one of those kids.

The fifth grader at Tampa Heights Elementary Magnet School told Tampa Bay 28 that she loves art class and loves to draw, carrying around sketch books with her throughout the day.

WATCH full report by Larissa Scott

Hillsborough school choice and magnet school applications close this weekend

“I really like art, reading, math, science, PE and music,” said Runas.

Fourth grader Jemarcus Sutton also likes what he’s learning at school.

“I like doing science and math,” said Sutton .

Tampa Heights Elementary principal, Amy Metzler, told Tampa Bay 28 it’s all thanks to the different opportunities they offer at this magnet school that makes learning fun.

“It’s really taking everything in almost a thematic way over time so that helps them be able to retain it in their brains a little bit longer and things like that and then also because it’s enjoyable for them I think they really start to own it and hold onto it and get excited about learning,” said Metzler.

Tampa Heights Elementary is just one of many schools parents can choose to send their kids to next year.

WFTS

This fall school choice and magnet application window closes this weekend, on Sunday, Dec. 7.

After that, the Hillsborough County School District may have a spring or summer application window but it’s based on how much space is still available. Some schools fill up quickly.

The district offers more than 100 tuition-free programs, including virtual learning.

From STEM to medical programs, to the arts, IB, cosmetology, culinary and more, students can choose from all kinds of themes.

“We’ve got a lot of great neighborhood schools, we’ve got a lot of choice options, magnet options, something for everyone in Hillsborough County. So we just want to make sure that families know all the options that are out there,” said Brian Hoover, director of accelerated and magnet programs for Hillsborough County Schools.

He said so far, 15-20,000 students have already applied for schools for next year.

Leaders are encouraging families to take some time this weekend to look through all the different choices to see if there’s a good fit for their child.

It may even be Tampa Heights Elementary, where Principal Metzler got emotional, telling Tampa Bay 28 about what it feels like to see her students enjoying learning.

WFTS

“My big why is that I want students to leave—no matter who they are—knowing that they can go in the world and be something and do something. So them wanting to come to school and being excited that’s why I do what I do everyday,” Metzler said.

The deadline for the fall application window is Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.

“The process should only take about five minutes,” said Hoover.

Students should find out which school they were selected for around mid to late January.



