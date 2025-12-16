Tampa notary working to bridge the gap for Spanish-speaking communities with new business

TAMPA, Fla. — Sara Roman has had her fair share of struggles.

She’s used those struggles as fuel to open Notary Kiosk.

“I started here with $73 in my account,” said Sara Roman.

Local notary working to bridge gap with Spanish speaking communities

She just hit her 6-month mark of being open.

“I’m celebrating this milestone because I heard a lot of businesses are closing,” said Roman.

The Notary Kiosk sits right down the street from the Hillsborough County Courthouse, in a parking lot in front of the sidewalk.

“It’s in the best business to be around people on a sidewalk. Every day I learn a new story," said Roman.

She’s on a mission to serve the community.

“The Notary Kiosk was developed with the people in mind of University Area that they are new to the United States, they are maybe new to the country and how can you help me? And I naturally tried to assist them,” said Roman.

She lives in the University Area and noticed her neighbors needed help.

She told Tampa Bay 28 she realized there was a need to bridge the gap for Spanish-speaking communities.

“Mostly people are from Central America, South America, or they just need any type, someone who can at least read a letter to them,” said Roman.

She offers notary services and translates legal documents so people can understand them.

“The relationship I have with a person, no matter where they are from, I can have a connection,” said Roman.

She does it all with care and compassion because Roman knows what it’s like to need help.

“We all have bad days. I’ve been there many times. I’m coming from survival all the time so I can relate. But I also tell people that I’ve been on the other side of the table too,” said Roman.

It’s that understanding that has made her so passionate about her mission to make notary services accessible and a tool to help people move forward.

“Help them get to the best next point so they can continue their process, that’s all,” said Roman.

She’s mobile too, and will travel to people who don’t have the means to come to her.

“I went all the way, and I went to your house, I help you with a power of attorney, I help you with a mom that is in the hospital. I’ll show up. I’ll be there,” said Roman.

While opening a business this year has been tough, she believes the work she’s doing is important and wants to continue doing it as long as she can.

“Hope and faith every day. Hope and faith and action,” said Roman.



