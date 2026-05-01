Tampa Bay on a Budget: Fun ideas for things to do for $20 or less in May

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're looking for a date-night idea, a fun way to hang out with friends, or a family outing, Tampa Bay 28 has what you need to plan the perfect day! The goal is to give you options of things to do and places to eat that are $20 or under.

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and that means summer is practically here! And summer means one thing in Florida—beach time!

Whether you are from the area, in-state, or out of state, this is the time of the year that everyone heads to the beach. But with more cities charging for parking at the beach, a day at the beach can now become a costly outing. So, which Tampa Bay-area beaches are the most cost-effective?

The Beaches Grading System

In order to give an accurate rating to the beaches, Tampa Bay 28's Leilyn Torres looked at 14 of the most popular Tampa Bay beaches. The grading judges all beaches based on an average 4-hour day at the beach. Leilyn created a tier list and sorted the beaches into 4 tiers: S tier, A tier, B tier, and C tier. The tiers primarily focus on parking prices and accessibility; the quality of beaches is subject to personal preference.

C Tier

So coming in the last tier is Treasure Island Beach, St. Pete Beach, and Clearwater Beach. Parking at Treasure Island Beach would cost $20 on weekdays and $24 on weekends. St. Pete Beach would cost $24 on weekdays and $28 on weekends.

Clearwater Beach parking varies by lot, with prices ranging from $16 to $28. Clearwater Beach also tends to become more crowded as one of the most popular tourist beaches, which can make finding parking extra difficult.

WFTS

B Tier

As we move up a tier, we've got Madeira Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores Beach, Longboat Key Beach, and Lido Key Beach.

RELATED: Indian Rocks Beach officials approve paid parking pilot program at beach spots

Indian Rocks Beach parking would cost $18, and Madeira Beach parking would cost $16. Indian Shores Beach would cost $8. All three beaches have decent amounts of parking if you get there early, but parking can be harder to find the later in the day you arrive.

WFTS

Both Longboat Key Beach and Lido Key Beach have free parking options but free parking is limited and can be harder to find as the day goes on. Once the free parking is taken, there is street meter parking available, which would cost $1 an hour ($4 for an average day).

A Tier

The next two tiers of beaches are about as good as it can get. If you are looking for affordable, you can't go wrong with any of these. All of these beaches have free parking.

Bean Point on Anna Maria Island, Crescent Beach, Cortez Beach, and Venice Beach make up our A tier of beaches. These are considered some of the best beaches in the are in terms of affordability. The City of Sarasota prioritizes free parking for their beaches, so which beach you choose is going to really depend on what you prefer. But all of them are good options! Bean Point can be a little more limited in parking availability, but the beach itself is considered one of the nicest.

WFTS

S Tier

The S tier of beaches really comes down to two beaches. When so many beaches offer free parking, picking the top two was hard. But there are only two beaches that not only have great affordability AND are consistently beloved by locals and tourists alike.

Siesta Key Beach and Holmes Beach and Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island are the top beaches in Tampa Bay. If you've never visited either, I highly recommend making it a priority at some point during your summer! The beaches are beautiful, the parking is free, and even though they're popular, if you time it right, it doesn't feel too crowded.

Wendi Lane

Beach Tips

During the summer, any beach will be crowded from 12 to 2 p.m. If you're planning a beach day, try to go early or later to avoid peak hours.

If you're going with friends and family, try to carpool to avoid wasting gas and paying extra for parking.

Florida weather can be unpredictable. It can be sunny one moment, but before long, storm clouds move in. Tampa Bay 28's team of meteorologists will keep you up to date with the latest forecast on our website and by downloading our app, so you can be prepared for your beach day.

If lightning is in the area while you are at the beach, DO NOT seek shelter under umbrellas or trees. Move inside immediately.

Check back next month for more ideas on how to explore Tampa Bay on a Budget!

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