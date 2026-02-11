Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Indian Rocks Beach officials approve paid parking pilot program at beach spots

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — The Indian Rocks Beach county commissioners unanimously approved a paid beach parking pilot program on Tuesday night.

The ordinance would charge non-residents $4.50 an hour to park at beach accesses from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

City officials said parking violations could result in a $100 fine, and a start date has not been set for the program.

Tampa Bay 28’s Mary O’Connell spoke with City Manager Ryan Henderson after commissioners advanced the proposal for a pilot program in January.

"The revenue that would come in through our paid parking program would go back into the community, would go back into our community investment projects, where focusing on stormwater resiliency, focusing on maintenance, focusing on just keeping Indian Rocks Beach the special place that it is,” said Henderson.

Henderson also said the program will apply to 182 parking spots, which are currently free for non-resident parking.

