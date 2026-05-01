Susan Solves It: Rising Child Costs

- A new report shows the average cost to raise a child to age 18 has climbed to $300,000, with childcare and housing among the biggest contributors.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises parents to budget early, track expenses closely, and plan for childcare and housing costs that can rise faster than inflation.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed
A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.
Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed