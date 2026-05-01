Sheriff provides update on investigation into murders of 2 USF students: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies will provide an update on the investigation into the murders of two University of South Florida students on Friday.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 1 and Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams will be at the event. And you can watch news conference live on the Tampa Bay 28 website and Facebook page.

Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27-year-old doctoral students from Bangladesh, were last seen on April 16.

On April 23, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) elevated the status of their case to endangered. The following day, on April 24, Limon's remains were found on the Howard Frankland Bridge. The search continues for Bristy.

Limon's roommate, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh, is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon in the deaths of Limon and Bristy.

In a criminal report affidavit, a body found on April 26, just south of the Howard Frankland Bridge, was clothed in attire matching what Bristy was last seen wearing on surveillance footage. "It should be noted that the body was clothed in similar clothing based on the unique style that Nahida Bristy was last seen in on video surveillance," it said.

As of May 1, authorities have not confirmed whether the remains are Bristy’s.