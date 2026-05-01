AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Pizza, wings, stuffed ham & cheese sammies — and a whole lotta community love.

That's what it's all about at Pizza Connection (220 E Lake Ave, Auburndale), a longtime community hub that has withstood two fires and changing times with a delicious, committed flair.

"[The community] has been really supportive," says Ciara Rutledge, who owns Pizza Connection with husband Cole. "We wouldn't be here without them."

WATCH: Pizza Connection in Auburndale thrives on community love and delicious food

Pizza Connection in Auburndale thrives on community love and delicious food

The couple is third-generation pizza royalty in the charming Polk County town. They know how to make an all-world pizza (round with square slices), and they know how to feed a town.

"It's been in the family for 30 years," says Cole. "It's been amazing."

Pizza Connection is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

After the most recent fire, Pizza Connection added a sparkly new bar and a special-events space that honors its longtime ties to Auburndale. There are arcade games for the kids, and a spacious dining room to accommodate big crowds.

The open kitchen also shows a whole lotta talented pizzamakers making a whole lotta pies.

For more on Pizza Connection, go here.

For more Sean Daly fun, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.