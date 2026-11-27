TAMPA, Fla. — The price was right: a 65-inch television for $178. Getting it home was another story.

Randy St. Lot was on his way to work when he stopped to take advantage of a Black Friday deal. Soon, he was standing in a parking lot with a television that suddenly looked much bigger next to his car.

"Now you got to get it in the car," Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska told him.

"That's all I'm going through right now, man," St. Lot replied.

"All right, let me try to help you."

St. Lot wasn't alone. Across the parking lot, shoppers were walking out with big-screen televisions, wine refrigerators and other Black Friday purchases as retailers rolled out some of their biggest discounts of the year.

Rob Kral and his mother managed to squeeze two televisions into their vehicle.

"Didn't think we could get them in," Kral said. "They weren't even sure we could get them in. We got two in, so we feel like we won today."

Other purchases required considerably less cargo space.

Jackson Jones picked up Pokémon cards after finding something he said can often be difficult to track down in stores.

"I mean, usually when I go to stores, I can't really find them because they're already all sold out," Jones said. "But there was actually a lot too, so I was happy about that."

Bailey Radke left with a wine refrigerator after finding it for about $100 off.

"Definitely not a necessary purchase," Radke said, "but why not?"

AI enters the Black Friday hunt

This year, shoppers also have another tool for sorting through Black Friday deals: artificial intelligence.

AI tools can help consumers compare products and prices across retailers before they buy. Kral said he used ChatGPT before purchasing his TVs.

"We used ChatGPT to make sure these are good TVs before we actually pulled the trigger and bought them," Kral said.

Asked whether ChatGPT helped him find the best price, Kral said it did.

"Yeah, they did," he said. "Came here to Best Buy and we found it."

Back in the parking lot, AI was about to prove useful for something other than comparison shopping.

St. Lot's TV still wasn't in his car.

Paluska and St. Lot initially considered whether they would have to take the television out of its box. Then Tampa Bay 28 photojournalist Allison Shaw raised another possibility: Could the car's back seats fold down?

St. Lot didn't think they could.

Paluska checked with AI.

"AI just said these seats do go down," Paluska said.

"That's literally it," St. Lot said. "It's right in front of our faces!"

The seat dropped.

There was still one final test. Paluska helped St. Lot maneuver the 65-inch television through the trunk and into place.

"Alright, that bad boy is in there," St. Lot said. "That's what I'm talking about. Happy Black Friday," Paluska said, giving St. Lot a hug.

For St. Lot, the Black Friday mission was finally accomplished.

"Thank you, guys, for helping me," he said. "God bless, and happy holidays."