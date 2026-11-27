LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said it arrested a woman in the shooting death of her husband.

Shannon Driggers, 50, of Lakeland called 911 around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 and told the call taker she had shot her husband and was waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

PCSO said when deputies arrived at the home, they found the victim deceased with multiple gunshot wounds and Driggers was waiting in the driveway.

Driggers told detectives she shot her husband and PCSO said she gave multiple inconsistent statements about what happened.

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“The suspect called 9-1-1, telling us that she shot her husband. After arriving and investigating, it is clear that she did just that. She murdered her husband on Thanksgiving, intentionally and with premeditation,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Driggers was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.