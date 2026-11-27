HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said one of its deputies has been arrested on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident.

HCSO said 26-year-old Carlos Ramos, a deputy assigned to the Department of Detention Services, was arrested on Nov. 27 and is facing two counts of domestic violence battery.

Officials said the investigation, which began on Nov. 26, revealed Ramos battered the victim twice within 48 hours.

Deputies said Ramos has been employed with HCSO since December 2024 and he has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.