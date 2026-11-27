MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a shooting late Thursday night near Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 10:52 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Oneco Rose in the 100 block of Cortez Road West.

When deputies arrived, they found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One of them died from their injuries shortly afterward. Authorities did not provide information about the condition of the second victim.

The sheriff's office has not released the identities of either victim.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.