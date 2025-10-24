New Plant City gallery offers array of opportunities for local artists

PLANT CITY, Fla. — There is a new entertainment and arts venue in Plant City that is creating opportunities for local artists and performers to do what they love most without ever leaving town.

The Red Calliope Gallery, located in downtown, is truly a unique spot celebrating all the arts, from paintings to music to food.

Rachel Dummeldinger and her husband, Mark, have always had a passion for the arts, so the Plant City couple decided to open a gallery in the place they call home.

“There are tons of incredible artists down here and some really great art organizations, there are people hungry to be a part of this,” said Rachel.

Since March, the Red Calliope has welcomed 11 local artists to display their work. One of them is Plant City native Leslie Platt, who can sometimes be seen painting through the window.

“Rachel inviting me in as one of the local artists has been the highlight of this year,” said Platt. “It’s amazing for me to have a place to put my work. This is my first opportunity to actually be in a gallery so this is like a dream come true for me.”

Then once the sun goes down, the lights turn on for the cabaret.

“So, our cabaret is just a fun, sexy, playful spin off of something you would see in a big city somewhere,” said Rachel.

While the singing, dancing, and costumes may make it look like Paris, the show is Plant City proud.

“I’m extremely fortunate that the people that I met through community theater here in Plant City are people I get to carry with me moving forward,” said Rachel.

One of those local connections is choreographer and dancer Tatiana Ericksen.

“We are talking about life being beautiful, and the art is beautiful, the people are beautiful, so whether it’s in a 2-D form or it’s right in front of your face singing and dancing along with you, it is art all around,” said Eriksen.

Don’t forget about the culinary arts; Rachel regularly brings in a local chef to cater different menus for the shows.

Rachel hopes to be a voice in the Plant City community to maximize the overall arts scene.

“I certainly hope so, by design that is the space we are trying to hold,” said Rachel.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.