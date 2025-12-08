Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kristi Noem gives $10K bonuses to TSA workers at TPA

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem held a press conference in Tampa on Monday to present 16 TSA workers with $10,000 bonuses for working without pay.
TAMPA, Fla. — United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem held a press conference in Tampa on Monday to present 16 TSA workers with $10,000 bonuses for working without pay during the government shutdown.

Noem presented the TSA officers with envelopes, with a paper stating $10,000 would be in their direct deposit accounts on their next pay period.

WATCH: Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem hands out $10K bonuses to TSA workers

Noem said the TSA employees receiving checks were nominated for exemplary service during the government shutdown by their supervisors and leadership.

"Now that the government is open and operating, these individuals continue to serve regardless of their situation and keep people safe even though they weren’t getting paid during the government shutdown," said Noem.

Noem presented 16 officers with the bonuses at the press conference and said many more will receive a bonus in the future.

"Because of that hard work, I am here to present each of them and many, many more will receive $10K bonus checks for doing their jobs and doing it as an example to their fellow employees and colleagues," said Noem.

