Tampa seeks developers to buy and redevelop police headquarters in downtown

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa has issued a Request for Proposals to sell the Tampa Police Department Headquarters property on North Franklin Street for a minimum of $36 million.

The site spans just over an acre and a full city block, bordered by Madison Street, Franklin Street, Florida Avenue, and Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa’s Central Business District. City officials envision the location as a catalyst for innovative redevelopment in the heart of downtown.

"Downtown Tampa is evolving fast, and this site offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine a key parcel in the heart of downtown," said Mayor Jane Castor. "This is a valuable opportunity in the downtown core to create a community-minded development that will serve Tampa for generations to come."

Developers will be responsible for costs related to demolition, environmental review, design, rezoning, and construction. Comprehensive proposals, including financing plans and agreement terms, must be submitted by Feb. 6, 2026, with closing required by Jan. 31, 2027.