Lightning player is a source of strength for fan during her battles with cancer

TAMPA, Fla. — For Christine Lewis, her love for the Lightning started on her second date with her now husband.

"He got me a jersey. He surprised me with it and said, 'Now you need to pick a player,' and I'm going, 'That's easy. I knew it from the first game. I want Victor Hedman, Number 77.' He said, 'No, no Christine, you really don't want him.' I'm going, 'What?' I said, 'Yes, that's who I want.' He said, 'No, you really don't, because he's a rookie. You know it was 2010. He's a rookie, and you really probably, he may not last.' I'm going, 'He's going to last,'" said Lewis.

Her first impression was right on the net.

“So all my jerseys have Victor Hedman on them, always have. Meanwhile, my husband has gone through like four or five different players,” said Lewis.

Lewis says, as the years have gone by since that game, Victor Hedman has impacted her battle with multiple cancers.

“He has always been a source of strength. He really has. I’ve seen him get knocked around and things like that and he just comes back out. That’s my motto. You know, cancer can knock me around a little bit, and the treatment probably will too, but I am going to be right back out there. You better always bet on me,” said Lewis.

Lewis showed Tampa Bay 28 some of her memorabilia and a very important picture that was taken right after she found out she beat breast cancer.

“He [Victor Hedman] autographed it and signed the back of it - ‘Puck Cancer.’ And sorry I get teary, that means the most,” said Lewis.

Though she may not be at every game, the team is picking her up more than they know.

“I am watching their fight. That energy. When I’m feeling down and I’m seeing them out there and they are fighting and everything, I’m going, I got this. I got this,” said Lewis.

Just as we were about to pack up our equipment, Lewis mentioned one more core memory associated with the Lightning, her now husband proposed at the game.

“He’s on one knee and he kissed me and goes alright, ‘She said yes!’” said Lewis.

They even had a little wedding ceremony around a game, and they all wore togas. Proving how much a sports team can mean to its fans.



