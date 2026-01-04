TAMPA, Fla — The United States executed "Operation Absolute Resolve," striking Venezuelan defenses and arresting President Nicolas Maduro in a move that has dramatically altered Venezuela's political landscape.

The operation marks a significant development that both Trump administrations and the Biden administration had been pursuing — change at the political mountaintop in Venezuela. However, the arrest has left major questions unanswered about the country's future.

WATCH: Arrest of Venezuelan leader Maduro in military operation sparks questions about what's next

President Trump addressed the situation Saturday, saying the U.S. would "run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan Supreme Court appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim president, creating a complex political situation.

Abby Hall, a University of Tampa professor who researches foreign intervention, feels the next steps are the most important.

"We've seen this movie before, and we know how this ends, and it is rarely, if ever, good for the United States or for the countries on the receiving end of this regime change," Hall said.

With Rodriguez now in charge, Hall believes there could be increased U.S. investment in Venezuela, though she noted uncertainty about future political and military developments.

The operation has also raised questions about whether the Trump administration should have sought congressional approval beforehand. Hall said the administration is following a playbook used by both political parties.

"The Authorization for the Use of Military Force or AUMFs that were implemented in the early 2000s as part of the War on Terror. Those have provided kind of wide justification for executives from 2001 onward to engage in a variety of activities in the name of counterterrorism, effectively bypassing Congress," Hall said.

Cooley Constitutional Law Professor and retired Brigadier General Michael McDaniel addressed the legality of the strike, noting differences between U.S. and international law.

"There is under U.S. law, but not under international law, but under U.S. law, there is some justification and precedent for arresting Maduro," McDaniel said.

Tampa Bay 28's Blake Phillips asked about what comparisons could be drawn from the Bin Laden raid during the Obama administration, and McDaniel says while similar, there are distinct differences between the operations.

"I think this is very akin to the Bin Laden raid. The difference is with Bin Laden, you can make a very strong case that the United States was acting in self-defense," McDaniel said. "You can't make that claim here. Drug smuggling is not the same thing as an armed attack."

The political implications of the operation, both in Venezuela and the United States, are expected to be closely watched as the situation develops.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



