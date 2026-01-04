Man charged after hitting Hillsborough deputy’s car, driving off: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — On Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested a man accused of striking an unmarked patrol vehicle that was making a traffic stop on Adamo Dr. near Orient Road, then continuing to drive.

According to HCSO, the deputy involved was in his patrol vehicle with emergency lights on when Amin Williams, traveling eastbound, struck the driver's side of the vehicle.

Williams drove a mile further eastbound before the deputy was able to pull him over.

Williams showed signs of impairment and was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury and refusal to submit to testing.

"This incident is a reminder of how dangerous the roadside can be for our deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Florida's Move Over Law exists to protect law enforcement, first responders, and roadside workers. When drivers fail to slow down, move over, or choose to drive impaired, lives are put at risk."