Charter bus experiences mechanical issues and catches fire on I-275, no injuries: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A charter bus traveling southbound on I‑275 near the Downtown Tampa exits caught fire Sunday afternoon after experiencing a mechanical issue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Debris from the bus struck two nearby vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

Tampa Fire Rescue said crews arrived within minutes to find the bus fully engulfed in flames around mile marker 43. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 15 minutes and remained on scene for roughly 45 minutes to extinguish hot spots and assist with traffic control.