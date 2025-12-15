Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

TPD investigating dead body found in empty lot as homicide

Tampa Police
Scripps News Tampa
Tampa police vehicle.
Tampa Police
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said they are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in an empty lot on Friday morning.

On Dec. 12, TPD said officers responded to a report of a man found dead with upper body trauma in the 2700 block of 18th Ave. E. shortly after 11 a.m.

Investigators are following up on leads and encourage anyone with any information to call (813) 231-6130 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Tampa Bay Jewish community mourns after attack on Hanukkah celebration in Australia

In downtown St. Pete on Sunday, dozens of people joined together to celebrate the 23rd annual "Chanukah in the City.”

Jewish community mourns after attack on Hanukkah celebration in Australia

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.