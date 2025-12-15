TPD investigating dead body found in empty lot as homicide

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said they are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in an empty lot on Friday morning.

On Dec. 12, TPD said officers responded to a report of a man found dead with upper body trauma in the 2700 block of 18th Ave. E. shortly after 11 a.m.

Investigators are following up on leads and encourage anyone with any information to call (813) 231-6130 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.