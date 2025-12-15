12 Cars of Christmas puts families on the road to success

TAMPA, Fla. — We’ve all heard of the 12 Days of Christmas, but at the nonprofit organization Wheels of Success, they have the 12 Cars of Christmas.

Lashondra Davis and Jamiere Albert say, it’s not every Christmas you receive something life-changing. They are two of the 12 recipients for this year’s 12 Cars of Christmas event.

“I am grateful, this is truly a blessing to me and my family, I truly want to thank God,” said Davis.

“It feels great, it smells great in here too, this is amazing,” said Albert.

They say it’s a challenge raising a family and working a full-time job without reliable transportation and are so thankful to Wheels of Success for providing them a key essential for living a more fulfilled life.

“We’ll be able to do many things that we dreamed to do or weren’t able to do, like go on family fun days, go to church, so wherever we decide to go we are able to do it as a family now,” said Davis.

“It means more open doors of opportunity, a lot of stress off of other people who have been helping me, it means a lot to me, we are able to have transportation to get to work, pick up my kids from day care, and things like that,” said Albert.

Wheels of Success founder Susan Jacobs looks forward to this event every year. The best part is the look on the recipients' faces as the covers are lifted off the cars and they climb behind the wheel for the first time.

“And know, because you’ve spoken to them, what this is going to change for them, it’s not like I gave money and I don’t know where it’s going, this is changing someone’s life long-term,” said Jacobs.

Susan says their organization can’t do it alone. They rely on community donations and partners, like RNR Tires who sponsored these cars.

“When we first heard about it, we got excited about it, because that’s the business we are in, this is where we can make a difference, and one of the things we try to do at RNR is community service, giveback, we just feel like that’s so important,” said RNR Tires Founder Larry Sutton.

The recipients say they can’t wait to get on the road and share the experience with their families.

“I have a newborn that’s going to be on the way in April, so now we’ll be able to have more room for the car seats,” said Albert.

While Davis said, it will be a Christmas her family will never forget.

“I will never forget it, I always write down my gratitude every day, I’m always grateful,” said Davis.



