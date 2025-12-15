Tampa Bay businesses push through challenges as 2025 comes to a close

TAMPA, Fla. — As 2025 winds down, small business owners across Tampa Bay say this year has tested their resilience.

From inflation and tariffs to ongoing recovery from last year’s hurricane season, many local business owners tell Tampa Bay 28 they’re feeling the pressure. Still, as the holiday season approaches, many say they’re finding ways to push forward.

Latecia Hankers owns Salon Brazil, a small salon she operates out of Salon Lofts in Carrollwood. She says 2025 brought noticeable changes in customer spending.

“I am seeing some boat rocking a bit with the way things are, obviously inflation played a part,” Hankerson.

Hankers points to inflation, tariffs, government shutdown concerns, and hurricane recovery as factors that slowed business this year. She said many customers simply did not have extra money to spend.

“Our service menu is not cheap, so I’ve seen some clients take a step back a little bit, I have to get creative, so I try to create incentives for them to come in,” Hankerson said.

She said that creativity has been key to keeping her business going and it’s something she plans to continue as the year comes to a close.

Just miles away, a similar story is unfolding in Gulfport. James Higginbotham with Gulf Orchids said the business is counting on holiday markets to help finish the year strong.

“We definitely bank on these markets this time of year as we are a seasonal town and as the economy has been a little slower this year,” Higginbotham said.

Gulfport was one of several communities hit hard by the back-to-back hurricanes last fall. Higginbotham said many residents are still focused on rebuilding and repairing their homes, leaving less money to spend at local small businesses.

These challenges are being felt by small businesses throughout the Tampa Bay region. As owners prepare for the new year, experts say planning is crucial.

Business expert, Gayle Jennings Obyrne with Wocstar Capital said, “Take a hard look at your numbers, like really go through with your accountant book bookkeeper and understand the financial position, then start to make a plan.”

As small businesses close out 2025, owners say they are leaning on planning, creativity, and community support to carry them into the new year.



