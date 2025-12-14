Taste of Tampa festival aims for world’s longest Cuban sandwich

TAMPA, Fla. — Families gathered at the Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry campus to enjoy the Taste of Tampa Festival, which combined local flavors, live music, and dancing with a record-setting culinary challenge.

Attendees sampled food from local businesses. The highlight of the event was an attempt to make the world’s longest Cuban sandwich.

Organizers set a goal of crafting a 370-foot Cuban sandwich, bringing together local chefs, volunteers, and community members to assemble it.

The festival celebrated Tampa’s vibrant food culture while showcasing the city’s passion for its iconic Cuban sandwich.