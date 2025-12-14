Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Taste of Tampa festival aims for world’s longest Cuban sandwich

CUBAN_SAND.mp4.00_00_10_25.Still001.jpg
WFTS
CUBAN_SAND.mp4.00_00_10_25.Still001.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Families gathered at the Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry campus to enjoy the Taste of Tampa Festival, which combined local flavors, live music, and dancing with a record-setting culinary challenge.

Attendees sampled food from local businesses. The highlight of the event was an attempt to make the world’s longest Cuban sandwich.

Organizers set a goal of crafting a 370-foot Cuban sandwich, bringing together local chefs, volunteers, and community members to assemble it.

The festival celebrated Tampa’s vibrant food culture while showcasing the city’s passion for its iconic Cuban sandwich.

"It made all the hard days worth it"

In 2024, Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain brought viewers the story of a young mom here in Florida who was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. Now, Lauren is following through and giving an update on her experimental cell vaccine therapy.

Woman with stage four breast cancer now cancer-free after cell vaccine therapy

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.