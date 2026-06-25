Loved ones gather to remember father killed during annual Father’s Day gathering

TAMPA, Fla. — 29-year-old Kevondre Thomas was shot during an annual Father’s Day gathering in West Tampa on Sunday night.

It happened at the intersection between West Main Street and North Albany Avenue.

His death left a void among family and friends who showed up on Wednesday night at a vigil to remember his life.

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey was at the vigil and spoke to loved ones who are looking for answers, want his killer caught, and want an end to the gun violence impacting neighborhoods across the city.

“Every time I used to stop by, he used to always talk about my uncles and how he was gonna lead them in the right direction when they came home, and now he's not able to do that,” said someone attending the vigil for Kevondre Thomas.

Tears mixed with love and memories, uniting a community heartbroken by tragedy.

“You're gonna be missed, man, for real,” said a cousin of Kevondre Thomas

“We don't want any other families to have to experience this pain that we are experiencing right now,” said Tarissa Jenkins, the aunt of Kevondre Thomas.



With candles and balloons in hand, family and friends stood together Wednesday night, honoring the life of Kevondre Thomas. He was a caring father and son who always put his family first.

“He was just a very loving nephew. No matter any time you saw him, he was always smiling. He's going to give you a hug. If you needed anything, he was always willing to give you whatever you needed,” explained Jenkins.

Tampa Police said Thomas was shot and killed Sunday night during a large gathering on the city’s West Side. Detectives said officers were already in the area when they heard gunfire and responded to the scene. In the hours that followed, the department quickly dispelled rumors circling online that claimed Thomas was shot by an officer. Police said the fatal bullet came from someone in the crowd.

“It wasn't supposed to be, and it wasn't supposed to be like that at all,” said Eunice Brantley, a witness.

Brantley said she was there and witnessed the chaos unfold.

“With so many people out there, you know someone knows something. Oh yeah, of course. Yeah, they call it don't want to be a snitch. But guess what? "Right is right and wrong is wrong,” explained Brantley.

A sentiment echoed by community advocates who said this tragedy is another example of the toll gun violence is taking on Tampa families.



“Somewhere down the line, we gotta say enough’ s enough. It was 100 people around him. If you love him, stand up and speak up and say so. If we don't change now, there's gonna be no future for our kids,” said Robert Sherman, New Black Panther Party, Tampa.

As the investigation continues, those gathered at the vigil are now forever bonded by a promise to never let Thomas’s memory fade.

“Love you nephew,” said Jenkins.

Tampa Bay 28 checked with Tampa Police, and we are told hundreds of people were attending the Father’s Day event on Sunday, so detectives are confident that someone saw whoever pulled the trigger.

They’re asking you to come forward with any information you have if you saw anything, so they can make an arrest in this case and help bring this family closure.



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Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.

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. Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.