Tampa's Colombian community rallies to send earthquake relief to homeland

TAMPA, Fla. — Martha Gallagher's phone hasn't stopped ringing since Tuesday.

As president of ASOCOL — the Colombian American Association — Gallagher is leading a massive donation effort at Casa 21, a local Colombian restaurant in Tampa, to help earthquake victims in western Colombia.

"As Colombians, we all unite, we all feel — I can't even talk about it — but the pain that our people are going through, especially children in the poverty regions where help haven't reached them yet," Gallagher said, her voice breaking with emotion.

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Tuesday, claiming at least 287 lives. Nearly five days later, Scripps News reports rescuers are still finding signs of life under the rubble.

A community mobilizes

Gallagher says the effort began almost immediately after the earthquake hit. As news spread, her phone started ringing with community members asking how they could help.

"Someone started calling me since I'm the president, they're like, 'What are you guys going to start doing?' and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I've got to move on,'" Gallagher recalled.

She quickly reached out to other community leaders with large social media followings to spread the word. What started as a grassroots effort has grown into a coordinated relief operation.

Since Tuesday, volunteers have filled multiple storage pods and two trucks with supplies — all headed to Miami, where Colombian government planes are transporting them to disaster zones.

The need has shifted

While donations initially focused on food and basic necessities, Gallagher says the urgent need has changed as rescue operations continue.

"We have plenty of canned foods but no can openers. We have plenty of rice, but how are those people going to cook if they don't have — some places don't have electricity," she explained.

Now, the priority is rescue and recovery supplies: construction helmets, heavy-duty gloves, batteries, flashlights, tents and blankets.

"I am trying to get a tally of what exactly it is, but I haven't seen helmets. I think I'm the only one that donated one," Gallagher said.

She's seen rescue workers on the news using regular dish gloves to dig through rubble — a stark reminder of how desperately proper equipment is needed.

Items still needed:

Construction helmets

Heavy-duty gloves

Batteries

Flashlights

Tents

Blankets

Can openers

Items in Good Supply:

Canned food

Rice

Diapers (infant and adult)

Baby wipes

Pet food

Tampa Bay's growing Colombian community

Gallagher, a Tampa Bay resident since 1978, has witnessed the Colombian community's dramatic growth in the region.

"In the past four years, I think we have 40,000 Colombians in the Tampa Bay area," she said.

That large community presence has allowed Colombian-owned businesses like Casa 21 to thrive — and now give back. The restaurant's owner donated the facility as a collection site, rented storage pods and connected organizers with truck drivers to transport supplies to Miami.

"He says, 'You support me when I have events here, and that way I can donate,'" Gallagher said. "We're all coming together."

How the relief operation works

ASOCOL is working directly with the Colombian presidential government to ensure supplies reach those who need them most.

All donations collected in Tampa are trucked to Miami, where Colombian government planes fly them directly to western Colombia. The organization is also accepting monetary donations to help cover transportation costs.

"Last night there were two big trucks that took all of our stuff to Miami," Gallagher said.

How to help

The organization is accepting donations at Casa 21 in Tampa through the weekend and plans to continue the effort for as long as it's needed.

For those outside the Tampa Bay area, additional collection sites are available:

Tampa Bay Area: Collections extending from Sarasota to Wesley Chapel and Brandon

Central Florida: Collection sites in Orlando for residents in Ocala, Lakeland and surrounding areas



Gallagher has a message for the Colombian community — and anyone wanting to help:

"I know they're feeling the same way — sad — but we are coming together, and I really appreciate the community. Every day it is growing. Thank you to the media for giving us the time and air."

About ASOCOL

The Colombian American Association (ASOCOL) is a nonprofit organization that typically focuses on fundraising for underprivileged students in Colombia. Following the earthquake, the organization pivoted to coordinate emergency relief efforts in partnership with other community leaders and associations.

For more information on donating, contact the Colombian American Association of Tampa Bay.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.