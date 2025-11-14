My Warrior's Place sold Ruskin property, moving operations to Punta Gorda

RUSKIN, Fla. — My Warrior's Place is a retreat on the Little Manatee River in Ruskin for veterans, first responders and Gold Star Families.

Over the years, Tampa Bay 28 has done many stories here, and recently, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain was speaking with the owner and learned about a big change coming to the organization.

She told us they have sold the property in Ruskin, and are moving operations further south. St.Germain listened to the owner about why this decision was a difficult but necessary one.

“I think he would be proud. I think he knows. I think he’s watching, and he sees the ones we are helping,” said Kelly Kowall, founder of My Warrior’s Place.

Kowall is talking about her son, SPC. Corey Kowall, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. He’s the reason she created this retreat.

“He was always the one wanting to make sure the veterans were listened to and heard,” said Kowall.

He is also the reason it’s going to be so tough for her to leave.

“I know this property means a lot to you. This couldn’t have been an easy decision,” said St. Germain.

“It was very difficult. And actually, probably should have been made after the first hurricane that devastated us. But, due to the fact that my son and I used to kayak these waters, the connection that I had with him here. It was, I just couldn’t see how I could leave. And it has not been an easy decision, but I know it’s the right decision,” said Kowall.

The area has changed and Kowall says now is the right time to leave.

“We have sold our property. All of it now. With all the development that’s happened next to us, we don’t have the privacy that we need anymore for our American heroes to be able to come here and feel safe and secure. We also have our road being taken away from us and being torn up, and it’s just being hit with the hurricanes several years in a row now, and having to rebuild. That’s not what we are here for,” said Kowall.

St. Germain walked around My Warrior’s Place with Kelly after Hurricane Helene. At that time, she was rebuilding again after taking a hit two hurricane seasons in a row.

“I cannot give up. Too many people have been saved by this place. Too many people have come here and gotten their lives back because of this place, so I can’t give up,” said Kowall in October of 2024.

Kowall tells me they now have two pieces of property in Punta Gorda. One is already operational with nine cottages, so they can serve even more people.

“You know, we are really looking forward to the new journey. Much nicer facilities, still have the water view that we do here. In fact, it almost looks identical because there’s a wetland, wildlife area, just like here, where nobody will ever be able to build, so there will always be that view,” said Kowall.

A new place to continue the organization’s work of peace, joy and healing.

“I just feel so blessed that I got chosen to do this. I mean, it saved me. I mean, when you lose a loved one, you’re never prepared for that knock on the door, ever,” said Kowall.

“To be able to take that tragedy and turn it into something that’s making a positive difference in the lives of others. I mean, it’s not what I planned to do, but I am so grateful that I get to do it,” said Kowall.



Kowall says they will take reservations at My Warrior's Place in Ruskin through the end of March 2026 and then they will transition to the locations in Punta Gorda.

