Wimauma teen arrested on terrorism, multiple child porn charges: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has arrested a 14-year-old from Wimauma on terrorism and child pornography charges.

According to HCSO, authorities received a tip on Jan. 31 about Jose Pagan Jr., claiming the teen had access to weapons and was planning to conduct a mass shooting at a church near his home in Wimauma.

HCSO also determined Pagan was possibly connected to an active HCSO child pornography investigation.

After executing a search warrant for the home, investigators found multiple firearms, ammunition, and electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material.

He was then charged and arrested.

"The age of the individual involved does not lessen the seriousness of these crimes," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Threats of mass violence and the exploitation of children demand immediate action, and we will always move swiftly to protect lives and hold those responsible accountable."

Pagan faces the following charges:



written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism

in state transmission of child pornography by electronic device

solicitation or possession of child pornography 10 or more images and content of images (14 counts)

unlawful use of two-way communications device (2 counts)

This investigation is ongoing.

Tampa Bay 28 is showing the minor's mugshot due to the nature of the charges and the active investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

