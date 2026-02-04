Hillsborough County leaders to discuss funding for Rays stadium at Hillsborough College

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders are set to discuss the potential new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa during the board of county commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

The discussion comes just weeks after Hillsborough College trustees approved a non-binding agreement with the Rays to explore building a new ballpark on the Dale Mabry campus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Tampa this week, where he voiced his support for the team potentially moving across the bridge.

Much of today’s focus will center on how a new stadium could be funded.

According to the county’s agenda, the Rays would be responsible for at least half of the stadium's cost. Tourism tax dollars could also be used as part of the funding plan.

"The fifth cent is what we utilize for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the sixth cent is what we will utilize for the Rays, and we have a significant capacity that we'll be able to utilize," said Hillsborough County Commission Chair Ken Hagan. "Certainly won't go cover everything, but that's not going to be an issue.”

Hagan added that the county could begin active negotiations with the team within the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor emphasized that city taxpayers will not be paying for the stadium.

"Looking at infrastructure, the part that we can play in that, and then also, as you will learn in the next couple of days, there are viable options that can raise revenue that isn't taxpayer dollars," said Mayor Castor.

Governor DeSantis also expressed support for keeping the team in the Tampa Bay region.

“Baseball belongs in Tampa Bay. Baseball can succeed in Tampa Bay,” said DeSantis.

The proposed vision for the Dale Mabry site includes not only a new stadium, but also restaurants, retail, and a reimagined college campus.

"This land is basically owned by the state. Hillsborough College is able to operate. We're going to be conveying the land to the college, and then they will be able to negotiate use with the raise in ways that I think will be mutually beneficial," said DeSantis during the Feb. 3 press conference.

WATCH DESANTIS'S PRESS CONFERENCE:

DeSantis says state will support proposal for new Rays stadium

The governor made it clear that state dollars would not fund the stadium itself, but could instead be used to reimagine the college campus.

"I think when you look at like HCC, the reimagining, you know, you look at some of the buildings need massive amounts of deferred maintenance, well, I'd rather put that money to the reimagined campus than trying to rehab some of the old buildings," said DeSantis.

County commissioners are expected to discuss the proposal and next steps during today’s meeting. It starts at 9 am. Click here to watch it live.



