Local domestic violence survivor is now helping others

TAMPA, Fla. — Throughout October, Tampa Bay 28 has been listening and providing resources as we highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

It’s an issue impacting many of our neighbors. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 10 million people a year are physically abused by an intimate partner, with many afraid to seek help.

It’s a cycle one local woman found herself in.

“At the time, I thought I deserved it. Obviously, nobody deserves that,” said Rayanna Miller.

Miller’s quest for love took a turn last year that she never expected.

“You say that that could never be me, and then you're in it,” said Miller.

For nine months, she was in a relationship with Daniel Michael David. He is now sitting behind bars, convicted of abusing Miller.

“You don't really realize that you're in it until you're already in it,” said Miller.

She said there may have been some red flags she ignored when everything seemed good that eventually spiraled into mental, psychological and physical abuse.

“He ripped out most of my hair to the point I was bald. I had traumas, a soft tissue trauma to my head. I also had a fractured rib at one point,” said Miller.

“I'm sure you've been asked this before, but what was the hesitation to leave?” asked Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey.

“I think, well, when leaving is the most dangerous time, so there's that, so coming up with a safety plan to leave, and then also that manipulation that they have on you. And then it does get better, and then it gets worse again, and you just fall into that cycle of the honeymoon stage, and then it gets bad again. So, and then just kind of hoping that they change and they get better, but they never do change,” said Miller.

Change for Miller came earlier this year when she courageously decided to leave the abusive relationship and cooperate with the State Attorney’s Office, sending her ex to prison for 56 months.

“Domestic Violence has touched every socio-economic, every demographic, from all points of the county, every school, business, church, it does not discriminate,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

In recent years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors.

“We see that working with our community partners, we're getting the message out there that you are not alone. We are here to support you,” said Lopez.

Lopez said a key part of that here in Florida is their ability to hold the abuser accountable.

“Domestic violence can be anything from a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in the county jail all the way up to something as serious as a death penalty homicide,” said Lopez.

Lopez said help is available, from area domestic violence shelters and groups, to their victims’ assistance programs, which help victims navigate resources and the legal process when they decide to leave. Which is where Miller found her courage.

“I couldn't have asked for a better support system during the time that I was going through that,” said Miller.

She is now healed and moving on. Miller is now volunteering with local organizations in the metro, helping others find their freedom.

“I think that it's really important that I did go through what I did through went through because now I can help other people come out of their situations, wherever they're at, and heal from the trauma that they've been through,” said Miller.

Putting one dark chapter behind her as a brighter one begins.

“I'm expecting a girl in early December, so that's exciting. It's funny how God has His timing,” said Miller.



