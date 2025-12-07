Woman walking dog on I-275 arrested for disobeying officers after prior warning: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman walking a dog on Interstate 275 was arrested for disobeying an officer on Dec. 5 after she had already been warned it was unlawful, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian walking a white dog southbound on I-275 near Busch Boulevard in Hillsborough County.

The person was identified as Desire McPherson, 23, of Tampa.

A trooper made contact with McPhereson and told her that pedestrians were not allowed to walk on the interstate. McPherson said she was unaware of the law, but while speaking with the woman, the trooper recognized her as the person who had been given a prior verbal warning for the same action, the report stated.

As the trooper was preparing a citation, McPherson walked away. When he ordered her to return, the woman refused, the report stated.

When the trooper attempted to escort her to his patrol car, she became “belligerent and combative,” prompting the trooper to take her to the ground and hold her until support arrived, FHP officials said.

McPherson was charged with resisting an officer without violence and disobeying a police officer or fire department official.

The woman provided little information about the dog or even if it belonged to her, FHP officials said.

The dog, which may be named Duke, was taken to Animal Control and will be put up for adoption if not claimed after three days, officials said.