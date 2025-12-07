Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree deadline nears as volunteers race to meet holiday needs

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — The countdown to Christmas is underway, and Salvation Army volunteers in Hillsborough County are working nonstop to collect gifts for their annual Angel Tree program before this week’s deadline.

Each year, the organization adopts 2,300 "angels," local children who receive donated gifts during the holiday season. The Salvation Army partners with churches, community groups, and organizations like Tampa Bay 28 to ensure every child receives something special.

While many requests are for toys and bikes, some children ask for basic needs like bedding and mattresses, a reminder of the difficult realities facing families in the community. Hillsborough County Salvation Army Commander Mark Woodcock said it’s powerful to connect donors with children who simply want a safe, comfortable place to sleep.

The deadline to drop off gifts for an adopted angel is Wednesday. Extra angel tags are still available for those able to shop and deliver items by the cutoff.


