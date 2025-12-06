Tampa Bay Sports Collector Expo draws thousands to Florida State Fairgrounds

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fairgrounds was buzzing with activity over the weekend as the Tampa Bay Sports Collector Expo brought buyers and sellers from across the country.

Sports collecting has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, and this show has followed suit.

"We have some people from New York, a few from Chicago and some from Dallas, and I'd say about 50% are probably local Georgia, South Florida," said Chester Smigiel, who is the show promoter for Tampa Bay Sports Card Shows. "We like to bring all the people in and then let them have at it."

The expo features approximately 200 vendors showcasing around $25 to $30 million worth of merchandise, including cards, Pokémon, comics, toys and collectibles across the board.

Smigiel said the June show brought in over 5,000 people across three days, with hopes for this event to reach 7,500 or more attendees.

For local sellers, whether they operate online or have physical stores, this event represents one of their biggest opportunities of the year.

"A lot of my deals that I do during the week or over the weekends, that we don't have a show, is mostly through relationships I've built through shows here, like just local shows," said Calvin Sandefer, who owns Swimming in Cards.

Bryant Guilmette, who owns Tampa Card Shop, says this event usually brings in five figures worth of profit.

Smigiel says part of the focus of the Expo is on the importance of supporting local vendors, including shop owners from Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami.

"We want everybody to be successful. We want everybody to make money," Smigiel said. "Guys fly in with suitcases of cash to buy merchandise."

The expo showcases rows of booths filled with autographed jerseys, helmets and cards. Among the unique items on display was a bat autographed by 58 Major League Baseball Hall of Famers.

Tampa Bay Rays superstars including BJ Upton, Carlos Pena and World Series legend Brett Phillips attended the event, meeting fans, signing autographs and taking photos.

"Anytime I can take advantage of seeing the Tampa Bay Rays fans and shaking their hands and signing an autograph and just saying thank you, it's awesome," Phillips said.

For lifelong fans, meeting their heroes created unforgettable moments.

"It was surreal. I mean, I grew up watching him hit bombs. I replicated his swing. I watched him play at the Trop a million times. Seeing him in person was kind of crazy. I'm not going to lie," said Neal Saste, who met Carlos Peña.

Peña reflected on the fan interaction: "It makes you kind of appreciate the blessing that it was to play for the Rays and how much the fans appreciated you."



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area.

