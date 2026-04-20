FHP searching for driver involved in fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Manatee Co.

MANATEE CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said they are looking to identify a driver involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Manatee County on Monday morning.

FHP said three vehicles were traveling southbound on I-75, south of the SR-64 junction, at around 6:28 a.m. on April 20.

A Ford Mustang, driven by an unidentified individual, moved from the left lane to the center lane, colliding with a Chevy Trailblazer, according to the report.

FHP said the impact caused the Chevy, which was driven by a 63-year-old Palmetto man, to leave the center lane and enter the right lane, directly into the path of a semi tractor-trailer, driven by a 34-year-old New Smyrna man.

The right side of the Chevy collided with the left front side of the semi, and the semi overturned before coming to a final stop on its top, blocking all southbound lanes of I-75, per the report.

Officials said the Ford stopped momentarily after the collisions, then fled southbound.

The semi driver was fatally injured in the crash and the Chevy driver suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle that fled is described as a black Ford Mustang with rear louvers and possibly a stick camera on the back, and the driver is described as a man in a grey hoodie with a “stocky build,” per FHP.

Officials ask anyone with information or video of this incident to contact FHP via cellular phone (*FHP) *347, or Crime Stoppers.

This is an ongoing investigation.