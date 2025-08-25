News to Know for August 25

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

After a stormy weekend, Monday isn’t bringing much relief—expect another gray start to the week, Meteorologist Ally Blake says. Looking for plans indoors? The Tampa Theatre is showing The Grateful Dead Movie tonight at 7 p.m. Bring your favorite band tee and a rain jacket, and rock through the rough weather.

News to Know

Seminole man survives lightning strike: Tampa has long been known as the lightning capital of the country — and this past week, it lived up to the name.

Tampa has long been known as the lightning capital of the country — and this past week, it lived up to the name.

Authorities said he had stepped out of his car following a single-vehicle crash when he was hit and propelled off the bridge.

The project will start with a pipeline installation on Indian Shores.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a gray and wet Monday after this past stormy weekend. Temps start in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain starts off north of the bay in the morning and sinks south as the day progresses.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

New federal rules will require all child car seats up to 40 pounds to pass side impact crash testing starting December 2026. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises parents to check manufacturing dates and understand that older car seats may not meet the new side impact safety standards.

Susan Solves It: Car Seat Safety

Things to Do this Monday, August 25

Crush a full-body HIIT workout with bodyweight moves and dynamic exercises at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Explore Charles Atlas’ captivating video art inspired by dance, performance, and the Gulf of Mexico at the Tampa Museum of Art.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $25

Experience the legendary energy of The Grateful Dead with concert footage, animation, and rare fan moments on the big screen.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $14.50



