Spring Hill man killed after vehicle knocks him off bridge after crash: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Spring Hill man was killed in an Interstate 75 crash on Sunday after he was knocked off a bridge by a vehicle after he had been involved in a crash, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 35-year-old Spring Hill resident was driving a Honda Civic southbound on I-75 in Riverview and was involved in a single vehicle crash near the Alafia River at about 5:37 a.m.

A Mazda 3 sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Kentucky woman, was traveling southbound on I-75 and was also involved in a single vehicle crash just south of the Civic crash.

Both the woman and the man had gotten out of their vehicles after the respective collisions.

Then, a Chevy Traverse, being driven by a 41-year-old Brandon woman southbound on I-75, hit the Civic and the man. The impact propelled him off of the bridge and into the river, the report stated.

The Traverse also hit the Mazda, but not the driver.

The Spring Hill man died at the scene.

The Mazda driver suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Traverse was not hurt, the report stated.