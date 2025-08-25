SEMINOLE, Fla. — Tampa has long been known as the lightning capital of the country — and this past week, it lived up to the name.

A typical Monday afternoon turned into a very scary one for a Seminole man who was indirectly struck by lightning.

WATCH: "By the Grace of God, I’m still here:" Seminole man survives lightning strike outside pizza shop

"By the Grace of God, I’m still here:" Seminole man survives lightning strike outside pizza shop

We got an email from Matthew Englett, an attorney, who wanted to highlight the owner of the pizza shop who helped save that man's life. It said in part, "My client did something many others would not do and saved this young man's life... I wanted to make you aware so you can cover the story."

"I have a second outlook at life now myself," said Travis Kurtz, the 30-year-old survivor.

Kurtz is counting his blessings after surviving a lightning strike last Monday, August 18th.

"I was the most scared I’ve ever been in my life because I didn’t know what was going to happen," said Kurtz.

Almost a week later, he returned to the spot where he had happened – outside the Rizzotto’s Pizzeria in Seminole.

"It’s not an easy thing being here right now, to be honest with you, it’s still really fresh," said Kurtz. "And it’s actually hitting home a little more than I thought it would."

Kurtz said it was a typical workday. As the property manager of the complex, he was doing his normal walkthrough when he suddenly felt a zap.

"It came out of nowhere, it was just like today, very little rain," said Kurtz.

Everything became a blur for Kurtz. But not for Mark Rizzotto, the pizza shop owner who helped save his life.

"I felt the whole building rumble; the whole building shook," said Rizzotto.

He heard it all unfold from inside his restaurant.

"I was over here by the oven, and I heard the loud crack, and I’m like that hit something," said Rizzotto. "I looked out this window, and that’s when I found him."

…lying in between an oak tree and a mailbox. Rizzotto said he had a customer call 9-1-1, and in seconds, he was out the door helping Kurtz.

Rizzotto said he found Kurtz's body lying face down in the ground. And when he lifted him, he told Kurtz that he was choking on mud and grass, and his body was convulsing.

"I mean my heart rate, according to the ambulance, was at 1.265 beats a minute," said Kurtz.

"He was on fire," said Rizzotto. "His body was like so hot, it was like incredible. I couldn't believe it - the electricity, what it did."

Kurtz said the pain was unlike anything he’s ever experienced — truly unimaginable.

"Every single muscle in my body contracted to the point where I couldn't function, I couldn't talk, I couldn't walk, I couldn't do anything," said Kurtz. "And that's the best way I can explain the amount of pain - it was unbearable.... There was a burning sensation."

But after several days in the hospital, Kurtz survived.

"You’re a very lucky young man, I'm telling you," said Rizzotto to Kurtz. "God was on your side. You had guardian angels."

Kurtz agreed, saying he is thankful to be alive.

"By the grace of God, he made sure I'm here for a reason," said Kurtz.

Kurtz said he is still struggling with memory loss and motor skills, but through it all, Kurtz’s girlfriend, Jess French, has been by his side.

"I was definitely not ready to be feeding my partner at 24 years old," said French. "Very, very grateful that it was the outcome that it was. But still very scary, when you're seeing your partner that you know is normally always goofing around with you and ready to root and toot or whatever, and all of a sudden they're laying there, they can barely move, can't even hold their own water."

With a newfound sense of gratitude towards life, they have a message to others.

"Don't be a Florida man," said French. "Don't go out in the rain."

Kurtz said his long-term recovery is going to take a while. And, since he is going to be without a job for a little bit, his family, friends, and coworkers are planning to host a fundraiser on Sunday, September 14.

Rizzottos Pizzeria

There is also currently a GoFundMe for him.