PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Weather permitting, Pinellas County is set to launch its emergency beach renourishment project Monday.
It will start with a pipeline installation on Indian Shores to restore sand for eligible properties.
WATCH: Emergency beach renourishment set to begin in Pinellas County
Only property owners who have provided temporary construction easements will get sand.
As of last week, that included 16 homeowners. If you’re an interested property owner, the county is still accepting easements.
Indian Shores will remain mostly open during construction, but parts of the beach and parking areas will close temporarily.
“You know, it might just be time we take a look if HOAs are really even necessary.
Maybe we should just do away with homeowner associations as a whole.”
South Florida lawmaker Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami) says it may be time to do away with homeowners associations altogether, as more Floridians speak out about rising fees, costly lawsuits, and even arrests tied to HOA disputes. He said this week that he is considering filing legislation in the next session that would abolish HOAs statewide.