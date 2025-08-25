Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Emergency beach renourishment set to begin in Pinellas County

Weather permitting, Pinellas County is set to launch its emergency beach renourishment project Monday.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Weather permitting, Pinellas County is set to launch its emergency beach renourishment project Monday.

It will start with a pipeline installation on Indian Shores to restore sand for eligible properties.

Emergency beach renourishment begins in Pinellas County

Only property owners who have provided temporary construction easements will get sand.

As of last week, that included 16 homeowners. If you’re an interested property owner, the county is still accepting easements.

Indian Shores will remain mostly open during construction, but parts of the beach and parking areas will close temporarily.

