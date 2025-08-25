Severe storms significantly damage homes in Shadow Brook

PALMETTO, Fla. — Sunday afternoon thunderstorms ripped through the Shadow Brook Mobile Home Park, leaving several homes damaged and prompting a swift multi-agency response.

According to the Manatee County Public Safety Department (MCPSD), the Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske was the first on scene to coordinate the response for these significant damages.

Emergency Management provided over 30 tarps to safeguard damaged homes, while Public Works and North River Fire District cleared road debris and secured the two most severely affected houses.

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue used drones to survey the damage from above, while Veterans Services Deputy Director Travis Adams assessed homeowners’ needs and will provide ongoing follow-up.

“We are grateful to all of the teams who came out, provided support and care to the homeowners and community members affected by the thunderstorms,” said MCPSD in a statement.

Manatee County Public Safety Department