News to Know for August 28

Today is Thursday, and it's opening day for USF's football team. The game tonight against Boise State is one of three straight games versus ranked opponents to open the season, but Head Coach Alex Golesh said that his team isn't looking past what's directly in front of them. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium, and with the Bucs finalizing their 53-man roster yesterday, Tampa sports fans will have no shortage of action to keep them busy this fall.

News to Know

Watchdog group says bust of ministry that had facility in Tampa was a long time coming: A nonprofit that investigates religious fraud says it warned federal authorities years ago about the self-professed religious leaders.

Lakeland couple arrested, charged with committing string of armed robberies: If convicted, both individuals face up to 20 years in federal prison on each charge.

If convicted, both individuals face up to 20 years in federal prison on each charge. St. Petersburg’s only water treatment plant set for major upgrades: The city is moving forward with a multi-million-dollar overhaul of its only drinking water facility, aiming to modernize the nearly century-old treatment plant and safeguard service for more than 300,000 residents.

St. Petersburg's only water treatment plant set for major upgrades: The city is moving forward with a multi-million-dollar overhaul of its only drinking water facility, aiming to modernize the nearly century-old treatment plant and safeguard service for more than 300,000 residents. TSA's summer of new tech put to test for Labor Day weekend: It all started in July by lifting the requirement that travelers remove their shoes at security checkpoints.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says the high humidity is back today. Highs return to the low 90s, accompanied by a heat index in the low 100s during the afternoon. With an on-shore flow, expect a few pop-ups closer to the coast early in the afternoon, with those storms shifting east during the afternoon and evening.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, August 28, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Knowing how to safely use generators during hurricanes can prevent deadly carbon monoxide poisoning. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises placing generators at least 20 feet from your home with exhaust facing outward, keeping them away from openings, and using battery-powered carbon monoxide detectors on every floor.

Susan Solves It: Hurricane Generator Safety

Daly Discoveries

The Cinnabus rolls through Tampa Bay, serving up sinfully delicious homemade cinnamon buns. The Cinnabus will appear at the "I Like It Hot Festival" in Largo, Sept. 13 and 14.

The Cinnabus rolls through Tampa Bay serving up sinfully delicious homemade cinnamon buns

Things to Do this Thursday, August 28

Mix rich brown butter cookies, sip spiked milk, and nurture your own sourdough starter to take home.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $88

Kick up your boots for backyard line dancing under the stars at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Strengthen your core with an energizing Pilates session in the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



