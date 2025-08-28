TAMPA, Fla. — A nonprofit that investigates religious fraud says it warned federal authorities years ago about the self-professed religious leaders now accused in a nationwide forced labor and money laundering scheme.

The Trinity Foundation, based in Dallas, said it sent a report to the IRS in 2019 titled “Recommendation to file criminal charges against David E. Taylor.”

WATCH: 'Blot on Christianity': Watchdog group says bust of ministry that had facility in Tampa was a long time coming

The group claims the red flags were clear long before the recent indictment of Taylor and Michelle Brannon, leaders of the so-called Kingdom of God Global Church.

“It’s very disturbing,” said Pete Evans, the president of the Trinity Foundation.

“There were so many red flags, even for people that did not know what was going on behind the scenes,” added Barry Bowen, a staff investigator with the nonprofit.

Taylor and Brannon were arrested on Wednesday, weeks after a federal grand jury in Michigan returned a ten-count indictment against them.

"It’s like Christmas in August," Evans quipped.

Taylor and Brannon were arrested in a coordinated operation that included raids of properties in Houston, Texas; Durham, North Carolina; and the affluent Avila neighborhood of Tampa. Taylor was arrested in North Carolina, and Brannon, described as the organization’s executive director, was arrested in Tampa.

The indictment says Taylor and Brannon compelled victims to work long hours without pay in church-run call centers across the country.

According to the indictment, victims were housed in the ministry’s facilities, they couldn’t leave without permission, and they were sometimes punished with humiliation, sleep deprivation, food restrictions, and threats of divine judgment if they failed to meet fundraising goals.

“In some cases, it’d go so far as to tell people they’re going to Hell if they don’t make their quota,” Evans explained.

The indictment states that the organization has raised approximately $50 million in donations since 2014, some of which was used to fund luxury items, including cars and jet skis.

Evans and Bowen stated that the Trinity Foundation had long questioned Taylor’s financial practices and his use of spiritual authority to attract more donors.

“David E. Taylor claims to have face-to-face conversations with God,” said Bowen. “And that’s a big part of his ministry. He creates a narrative where he knows God better than you do, so he’s an authority figure worth listening to.”

For the watchdog group, the indictment brought long-awaited validation. Both Bowen and Evans are also hopeful for justice.

“I’d hate to be in their shoes on Judgment Day,” Evans said. “It’s a blot on Christianity, and it’s an embarrassment to God.”

However, both he and Bowen believe the case also shows the need for greater federal oversight of religious organizations to prevent similar abuses in the future.

“Regular nonprofit organizations are required to file a Form 990… with the IRS,” Bowen said. “Churches are exempt from that.”