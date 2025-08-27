Lakeland couple arrested, charged with committing string of armed robberies

TAMPA, Fla. — United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced the arrest and filing of criminal complaints charging a Lakeland couple with Hobbs Act robbery.

The complaint accuses 39-year-old Correa of committing a series of armed robberies in August 2025. According to the complaint, 46-year-old Cassandra Kerr aided and abetted Correa in committing the robberies on Aug. 5 and Aug. 7.

Correa and Kerr are accused of armed robbery of a gas station and a food mart in Tampa just days apart.

On Aug. 19, officials accuse Correa of robbing a smoke shop in Seffner.

On Aug. 26, FBI and ATF agents, along with detectives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, carried out search warrants at two residences, where officials said they found at one of the locations surveillance footage, a firearm consistent with the firearm used in the robberies, a stomach holster, and a ledger with a list of banks and smoke shops and directions on how to get to those businesses.

If convicted, Correa and Kerr both face up to 20 years in federal prison on each charge.